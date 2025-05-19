Maximo Perrone News: Well-rounded in Verona bout

Perrone won two of two tackles and had two interceptions, two clearances, two key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona.

Perrone made his presence felt in both phases and assembled a complete stat line. He has posted 13 clearances, six interceptions, nine tackles (seven won) and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five showings. He has recorded at least one chance created in seven consecutive displays, piling up 12 and assisting once.