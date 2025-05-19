Fantasy Soccer
Maximo Perrone headshot

Maximo Perrone News: Well-rounded in Verona bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Perrone won two of two tackles and had two interceptions, two clearances, two key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona.

Perrone made his presence felt in both phases and assembled a complete stat line. He has posted 13 clearances, six interceptions, nine tackles (seven won) and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five showings. He has recorded at least one chance created in seven consecutive displays, piling up 12 and assisting once.

Maximo Perrone
Como
More Stats & News
