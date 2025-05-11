Maya Yoshida News: Leader in multiple defensive stats
Yoshida blocked a shot, made an interception, three tackles (winning all three) and four clearances during Saturday's 7-0 loss to New York Red Bulls.
Yoshida was a part of the Galaxy back three that conceded a whopping seven goals, leading his team in blocks, interceptions, tackles and clearances. The defender has combined for four tackles, five clearances and three shots in his last three appearances since returning from injury.
