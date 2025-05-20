Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maya Yoshida headshot

Maya Yoshida News: Leads defensive effort in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Yoshida registered five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Yoshida was imperious in defense Sunday, leading the LA Galaxy defensive effort with five clearances during their 2-2 draw versus LAFC. The central defender has equipped himself admirably across four consecutive starting appearances in MLS play. Over the four-start stretch, Yoshida has made 26 clearances, five blocks and five interceptions.

Maya Yoshida
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now