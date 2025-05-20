Maya Yoshida News: Leads defensive effort in draw

Yoshida registered five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Yoshida was imperious in defense Sunday, leading the LA Galaxy defensive effort with five clearances during their 2-2 draw versus LAFC. The central defender has equipped himself admirably across four consecutive starting appearances in MLS play. Over the four-start stretch, Yoshida has made 26 clearances, five blocks and five interceptions.