Maya Yoshida News: On bench Sunday

Yoshida (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Sunday's meeting with Portland Timbers.

Yoshida is available for the first time since March 30, although he might not see a lot of action considering he wasn't expected to return so soon and he might be ready only for a few minutes if required. In that case, he should be a potential replacement for Zanka and Carlos Emiro Garces. The Japanese defender will then push to regain his starting position and could be trusted for his average of 5.8 clearances per game.