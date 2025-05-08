M'Bala Nzola Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Nzola is dealing with a knee injury and will undergo an MRI on Friday. He is not available for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Nzola will miss Saturday's game due to a knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can be available for the season finale against Monaco on May 17. That said, he has only been a bench option when available in the match squad lately, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.