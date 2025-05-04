Mergim Vojvoda News: Does his part in Parma meeting

Vojvoda registered four crosses (zero accurate), four clearances, one key pass and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Parma.

Vojvoda continued his run of productive performances in the final third but lacked some touch in his deliveries. He has launched multiple crosses in six straight contests, amassing 20 (two accurate) and adding six key passes, two corners and 13 clearances, accounting for one goal and two assists and contributing to two clean sheets.