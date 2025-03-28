Merlin Rohl Injury: Not yet training

Rohl (undisclosed) is yet to re-join training, Freiburg announced.

Rohl will be a doubt for Sunday's clash with Union Berlin as he's yet to get back in training. The midfielder is a key part of the team when fit, and has been heavily limited by an illness in the back half of the international break. Fitness is the main concern for Rohl after missing more than a week of training coming off a muscular issue.