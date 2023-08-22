Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2

The Bundesliga kicked off with a plethora of high-scoring matches in the first round including a potential Champions League six-pointer between Leverkusen and Leipzig. Here's a look at some team news and projected starting XIs for every Matchday 2 clash.

VFB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig

Friday, August 25

VFB Stuttgart: Josha Vagnoman remains sidelined which should keep Pascal Stenzel in the starting XI. The only potential change for Stuttgart would be a new defensive midfielder to replace Wataru Endo. If a signing is completed, that would shift Enzo Millot into the central-attacking-midfield role and likely push Woo-yeong Jeong to the bench.

Projected XI: Nubel - Stenzel, Anton, Zagadou, Ito - Karazor, Millot - Silas, Jeong, Fuhrich - Guirassy

RB Leipzig: New signing Nicolas Seiwald struggled against Leverkusen and could fall to the bench for Kevin Kampl. Benjamin Sesko (foot) is likely to return, though he probably won't get the start ahead of Timo Werner or Dani Olmo. Peter Gulacsi is nearing a return but is likely out until September.

Projected XI: Blaswich - Henrichs, Orban, Simakan, Raum - Kampl, Schlager - Simons, Werner - Openda, Olmo

Werder Bremen vs. SC Freiburg

Saturday, August 26

Werder Bremen: Bremen were trounced by Munich but now have Niklas Stark (personal) back available. Niclas Fullkrug is in the news with a rumored move to Frankfurt and could be a potential hold out after not appearing at training Monday. Milos Veljkovic would likely fall to the bench if Stark starts immediately.

Projected XI: Pavlenka - Pieper, Stark, Friedl - Weiser, Bittencourt, Lynen, Stage, Jung - Ducksch, Fullkrug

SC Freiburg: Nicolas Hofler is back from suspension and should immediately replace youngster Merlin Rohl. Elsewhere, there are no required changes for Freiburg who currently boast a fully fit squad.

Projected XI: Atubolu - Kubler, Lienhart, Ginter, Gunter - Eggestein, Hofler - Sallai, Holer, Grifo - Gregoritsch

FC Union Berlin vs. SV Darmstadt 98

Saturday, August 26

Union Berlin: Union got off to a blazing start but could make changes at wing-back. Christopher Trimmel and Jerome Roussillon played well, but Josip Juranovic and Robin Gosens are both options to enter the XI. Gosens in particular is in contention after the extra week to integrate into the team. Rani Khedira (calf) remains sidelined.

Projected XI: Ronnow - Doekhi, Knoche, Leite - Juranovic, Kral, Laidouni, Aaronson, Roussillon - Behrens, Fofana

SV Darmstadt 98: Darmstadt kept it close with Frankfurt but failed to secure their first points back in the Bundesliga. Matej Maglica and Mathias Honsak both picked up knocks but are expected to retain their places in the starting XI. Oscar Vilhelmsson struggled and could be replaced by Fabian Schnellhardt, who replaced him against Frankfurt.

Projected XI: Schuhen - Klarer, Maglica, Zimmermann - Nurnberger, Holland, Schnellhardt, Karic - Mehlem - Pfeiffer, Honsak

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Bochum

Saturday, August 26

Borussia Dortmund: Karim Adeyemi continues to recover from a muscular issue while Felix Nmecha was deemed fully fit once more. Marco Reus is the top candidate to fall to the bench as Dortmund likely revert to a more attacking 4-3-3 against Bochum. Nico Schlotterbeck is still recovering match fitness, keeping Mats Hummels in the starting XI.

Projected XI: Kobel - Ryerson, Hummels, Sule, Bensebaini - Nmecha, Can, Sabitzer - Malen, Haller, Brandt

VfL Bochum: Bochum are desperate for every single point and will come out defensively once more against Dortmund. Takuma Asano is a possibility to drop to the bench in favor of the returning Matus Bero, who would offer more defensiveness in midfield.

Projected XI: Riemann - Ordets, Masovic, Bernardo - Passlack, Bero, Losilla, Stoger, Wittek - Hofmann, Antwi-Adji

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Koln

Saturday, August 26

VfL Wolfsburg: Maximilian Arnold missed the opener due to an illness but is set to return, likely pushing Yannick Gerhardt to the bench. Rogerio is still serving a suspension from his time in Serie A, while Lukas Nmecha (knee) is set for another spell on the sideline keeping Jonas Wind atop the attack.

Projected XI: Casteels - Baku, Lacroix, Zesiger, Maehle - Arnold, Majer, Svanberg - Cerny, Wind, Wimmer

FC Koln: Koln were unlucky to not earn a point against Dortmund and have no changes to make. Jan Thielmann (knee) is still dealing with pain and remains sidelined, while Linton Maina's poor preseason kept him on the bench for the opener. Davie Selke's knock is expected to be minor and shouldn't limit his availability.

Projected XI: Schwabe - Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Pacarada - Ljubicic, Martel - Castensen, Kainz, Waldschmidt - Selke

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Heidenheim

Saturday, August 26

TSG Hoffenheim: Dennis Geiger (groin) remains out while Wout Weghorst could potentially make his Hoffenheim debut in place of Ihlas Bebou. Marius Bulter has found a role on the left wing and should continue over Julian Justvan, who is still integrating into the team. Attila Szalai struggled and picked up a knock in the opener, potentially bringing Kevin Vogt into the starting XI.

Projected XI: Bauman - Kabak, Vogt, Brooks - Kaderabek, Promel, Grillitsch, Stiller, Bulter - Bebou, Kramaric

FC Heidenheim: Jan-Niklas Beste returns to action following the birth of his child and should take over for Florian Pick. Elsewhere, Marnon Busch (thigh) is out, bringing Omari Traore into the starting XI in his place at right-back.

Projected XI: Muller - Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach - Maloney - Beck, Bester, Dinkci - Kleindienst, Pieringer

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Saturday, August 26

Bayer Leverkusen: Leverkusen took a massive win over Leipzig in the opener and suffered no injuries. Josip Stanisic joins the club on loan and could displace Jonathan Tah, though with less than a week of prep, I'm going with Tah. Amine Adli and Piero Hincapie remain suspended while Patrik Schick is still out with a groin issue.

Projected XI: Hradecky - Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou - Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo - Wirtz, Hofmann - Boniface

Borussia Monchengladbach: Gladbach were dreadful defensively against Augsburg in an all-action 4-4 draw. Still, the same starting XI is likely to continue unless Marvin Friedrich is brought in to a three-at-the back formation. Tomas Cvancara reportedly suffered a minor bruise but is expected to lead the line once more after netting a brace.

Projected XI: Omlin - Scally, Itakura, Wober, Netz - Neuhaus, Weigl - Honorat, Plea, Ngoumou - Cvancara

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05

Sunday, August 27

Eintracht Frankfurt: The Eagles did just enough to earn an opening-day win and face a major question surrounding goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani and a transfer to PSG, though he will start until the moment he is sold. If Kolo Muani were to be sold, Jessic Ngankam is the heir apparent to lead the attack. Tuta (thigh) was brought off with a thigh injury but trained Monday, likely sending Makoto Hasebe to the bench once more. Sebastian Rode (calf) was also forced off and could be replaced by Buta or Kristijan Jakic.

Projected XI: Trapp - Tuta, Koch, Pacho - Dina Ebimbe, Jakic, Skhiri, Max - Lindstrom, Gotze - Kolo Muani

Mainz 05: Andreas Hanche-Olsen (ankle) was expected to return against Union Berlin but failed to do so. His return would change the team entirely as Dominik Kohr could return to midfield and Anton Stach could return to the attack. Lee Jae-Sung would likely fall to the bench if Hanche-Olsen returns, otherwise Mainz's only absentees are the long-term injuries to Jonathan Burkardt (knee) and Silvan Widmer (ankle).

Projected XI: Zenter - Bell, Fernandes, Hanche-Olsen - Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci - Stach, Onisiwo - Ajorque

FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich

Sunday, August 27

FC Augsburg: Augsburg played the other side of a ridiculous four-all draw with Gladbach and avoided injury. Reece Oxford (long-COVID) remains out while Masaya Okugawa (knee) isn't fit to debut for his new club. Arne Maier (illness) missed the opener but is now set to return, likely pushing Ruben Vargas to the bench.

Projected XI: Dahmen - Engels, Bauer, Uduokhai, Pedersen - Maier, Rexhbecaj, Dorsch, Demirovic - Michel, Berisha

Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry missed the opener with a muscle issue in his hip but returned to full training Monday. With Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane in fine form, Gnabry will have to play his way back into the starting XI. Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano seem to be competing for the second center-back role alongside Kim Min-Jae, though all three will likely rotate as needed. Benjamin Pavard's future remains uncertain so Noussair Mazraoui retains his starting role.

Projected XI: Ulrich - Mazraoui, De Ligt, Min-Jae, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Sane, Musiala, Coman - Kane