Merlin Rohl News: Smaller role

Rohl was limited to just 19 appearances (11 starts) due to injuries and poor form.

Rohl had a bit of a sophomore slump during his second year as a Bundesliga starter. He established himself as a major part of the starting XI during a breakout 2023 campaign, but dwindled this season. He will hope to get fit and get back to a big role next season as one of the top choice attacking midfielders.