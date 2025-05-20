Fantasy Soccer
Merlin Rohl headshot

Merlin Rohl News: Smaller role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Rohl was limited to just 19 appearances (11 starts) due to injuries and poor form.

Rohl had a bit of a sophomore slump during his second year as a Bundesliga starter. He established himself as a major part of the starting XI during a breakout 2023 campaign, but dwindled this season. He will hope to get fit and get back to a big role next season as one of the top choice attacking midfielders.

Merlin Rohl
SC Freiburg
