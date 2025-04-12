Fantasy Soccer
Mert Komur headshot

Mert Komur News: Another goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Komur scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Bochum.

Across his last six appearances off FC Augsburg's bench, Komur has logged two goals. After the first of the two, Augusburg's team temporarily added him back to its starting XI, and he is hoping for the same again. In the six appearances, Komur also logged seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created.

Mert Komur
FC Augsburg
