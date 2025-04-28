Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Meschack Elia headshot

Meschack Elia News: Six crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Elia generated six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Toulouse.

Elia was subbed onto the pitch in the 77th minute and made his impact felt down the stretch. With Toulouse playing down a man and clearly tiring out, Elia recorded six crosses and created two chances in the final minutes of Sunday's match but was unable to break the seal and had to settle for a draw. Elia has had a few impactful appearances as a substitute since joining Nantes on loan in the winter, but he only has one goal contribution to show for it.

Meschack Elia
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now