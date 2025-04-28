Meschack Elia News: Six crosses off bench

Elia generated six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Toulouse.

Elia was subbed onto the pitch in the 77th minute and made his impact felt down the stretch. With Toulouse playing down a man and clearly tiring out, Elia recorded six crosses and created two chances in the final minutes of Sunday's match but was unable to break the seal and had to settle for a draw. Elia has had a few impactful appearances as a substitute since joining Nantes on loan in the winter, but he only has one goal contribution to show for it.