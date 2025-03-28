Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Back in team training

Murillo (hamstring) is training normally with the team on Friday, suggesting he is likely to be part of Saturday's squad to face Reims, according to La Minute OM.

Murillo was expected to return against Toulouse but had been training normally with the team in recent days, suggesting he could be back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Reims. This is positive news for the team as he was a regular starter this season and a strong contributor, which led to him signing a contract extension during his injury. If he makes the squad, he may be too short to start, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely starting in defense for the match.