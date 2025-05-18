Michael Collodi News: Gives up two second-half goals
Collodi allowed two goals in the second half of FC Dallas' 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo Saturday.
The goalkeeper had a clean sheet in his last appearance and appeared to be headed for another spotless effort but did give up two goals in the second half. He has a neutral matchup against Seattle Sounders, who have scored 21 goals in 14 matches but just one over their last two contests.
