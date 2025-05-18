Fantasy Soccer
Michael Collodi headshot

Michael Collodi News: Gives up two second-half goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Collodi allowed two goals in the second half of FC Dallas' 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo Saturday.

The goalkeeper had a clean sheet in his last appearance and appeared to be headed for another spotless effort but did give up two goals in the second half. He has a neutral matchup against Seattle Sounders, who have scored 21 goals in 14 matches but just one over their last two contests.

Michael Collodi
FC Dallas
