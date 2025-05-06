Michael Edwards News: Loaned to USL
Edwards has been sent on loan to the Charleston Battery from Colorado, accoridng to his parent club.
Edwards will continue serving in the United States soccer system but is not remaining in MLS play for the time being, as he has been loaned to USL side Charleston Battery. This comes after only seeing one appearance so far this season with Colorado, registering 26 minutes of play off the bench. He will remain on loan for the remainder of the season.
Michael Edwards
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now