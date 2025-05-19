Michael Folorunsho News: Completes suspension

Folorunsho cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 3-2 win over Bologna.

Folorunsho will be available against Udinese on Sunday but mostly appeared off the bench in the last couple of months, plus Fiorentina will have more men at their disposal. He has notched four shots (one on target), seven crosses (zero accurate), six tackles (two won) and one interception in his last five showings (one start).