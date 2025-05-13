Michael Folorunsho News: Disqualified for Bologna bout

Folorunsho had three shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate), drew one foul and received his fifth yellow card in 27 minutes in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Venezia.

Folorunsho brought some juice off the bench but was a little wasteful in the box. He won't be available for the next tilt due to yellow-card accumulation. He has started just once in the last seven matches. Amir Richardson, Cher Ndour and Yacine Adli will absorb his minutes.