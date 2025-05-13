Michael Folorunsho News: Disqualified for Bologna bout
Folorunsho had three shots (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate), drew one foul and received his fifth yellow card in 27 minutes in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Venezia.
Folorunsho brought some juice off the bench but was a little wasteful in the box. He won't be available for the next tilt due to yellow-card accumulation. He has started just once in the last seven matches. Amir Richardson, Cher Ndour and Yacine Adli will absorb his minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now