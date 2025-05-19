Michael Kayode Injury: Injury status unknown

Kayode still doesn't know the extent of his injury from Sunday's 2-3 loss to Fulham, accoridng to manager Thomas Frank, per Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald.

Kayode had an early exit from Sunday's contest and is now awaiting his status for the season finale. That said, the club seems to still be awaiting his testing, hoping nothing serious leads to his absence. He has started in their past five games, so he will hope to heal in time for Sunday.