Michael Kayode Injury: Picks up minor injury

Kayode (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa due to a minor injury but could be available for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, coach Thomas Frank said in a press conference. "Kayode has a minor injury. He could be available for Bournemouth, but we will have to wait and see."

Kayode is dealing with a minor injury that kept him out of Saturday's match, but he could be available for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth if he is assessed positively ahead of the game. His potential return is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been a bench option this season.