Michael Olise News: Goal, assist in draw
Olise scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.
Olise netted and assisted during Saturday's draw, as he thought he had sealed the title for Munich before a late goal broke Bavarian hearts. Olise and co. still secured the title Sunday with results elsewhere, earning Olise his first league title in his first campaign in Munich.
