Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Goal, assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Olise scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Olise netted and assisted during Saturday's draw, as he thought he had sealed the title for Munich before a late goal broke Bavarian hearts. Olise and co. still secured the title Sunday with results elsewhere, earning Olise his first league title in his first campaign in Munich.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now