Michael Olise News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Olise scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Olise opened the scoring with a brilliant free kick in the 33rd minute and later set up Joshua Kimmich's goal in the 53rd minute. Olise` also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. He finished the season as the league's top assist provider and recorded the second-most goal contributions overall, tallying 27 in 34 appearances.