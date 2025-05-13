Michael Zetterer Injury: Suffered injury against Leipzig
Zetterer suffered an injury during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leipzig and didn't train Tuesday, accoridng to his club.
Zetterer is going to be a question mark for the weekend, with the goalie having suffered an injury during the club's most recent match. This most likely will be deemed a muscle injury after he was able to play the full 90, leaving his absence Tuesday as a possible precaution. This will be something to monitor, as he is their regular starter, with Mio Backhaus or Spyros Angelidis as possible replacements.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now