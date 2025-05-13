Michael Zetterer Injury: Suffered injury against Leipzig

Zetterer suffered an injury during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leipzig and didn't train Tuesday, accoridng to his club.

Zetterer is going to be a question mark for the weekend, with the goalie having suffered an injury during the club's most recent match. This most likely will be deemed a muscle injury after he was able to play the full 90, leaving his absence Tuesday as a possible precaution. This will be something to monitor, as he is their regular starter, with Mio Backhaus or Spyros Angelidis as possible replacements.