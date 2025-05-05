Fantasy Soccer
Michael Zetterer headshot

Michael Zetterer News: Concedes twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Zetterer had six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Union Berlin.

Zetterer conceded two goals Saturday, including a late equalizer scored by Lazlo Benes in the 84th minute. It marked his first match conceding multiple goals since March 15. He also made six saves, his second most in a match this season. He faces a more difficult matchup Saturday versus RB Leipzig, a side which has scored 51 goals through 45 matches this season.

Michael Zetterer
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
