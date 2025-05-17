Michael Zetterer News: Starting in season finale

Zetterer (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Heidenheim.

Zetterer suffered an injury in the scoreless draw against RB Leipzig the last time out, and while he struggled to return to training earlier in the week, he'll end up starting either way. Zetterer has started every game for Bremen this season, racking up 97 saves and 10 clean sheets, but also conceding 56 goals, across 33 starts.