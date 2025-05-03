Michel Adopo News: Gritty in Udinese match

Adopo registered one shot (zero on goal), five tackles (three won), two interceptions and two clearances in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Udinese.

Adopo excelled on the defensive end, but his muscular performance didn't suffice to stop the opponents from hitting the net twice. He has had multiple tackles, totaling 13 (seven won) and one shot (zero on target) in four of the last five games, adding nine interceptions, four clearances and three blocks.