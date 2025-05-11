Michel Adopo News: Scores in Saturday's loss
Adopo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.
Adopo scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 22nd minute assisted by Nadir Zortea which took the early 1-0 lead. It was the only shot on target he had in the match and it was only his fourth on-target shot of the season. He also created one chance and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Leonardo Pavoletti.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now