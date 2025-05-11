Michel Adopo News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Adopo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Adopo scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 22nd minute assisted by Nadir Zortea which took the early 1-0 lead. It was the only shot on target he had in the match and it was only his fourth on-target shot of the season. He also created one chance and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Leonardo Pavoletti.