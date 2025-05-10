Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Beaten once in Lazio game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Di Gregorio had five saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Di Gregorio had several strong saves as Juventus bunkered up after an early red card, but Matias Vecino scored with a tap-in late in the stoppage time. He has kept one clean sheet in the past six matches, allowing five goals and making 16 saves. Juventus will host Udinese next Sunday.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now