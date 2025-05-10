Michele Di Gregorio News: Beaten once in Lazio game

Di Gregorio had five saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Di Gregorio had several strong saves as Juventus bunkered up after an early red card, but Matias Vecino scored with a tap-in late in the stoppage time. He has kept one clean sheet in the past six matches, allowing five goals and making 16 saves. Juventus will host Udinese next Sunday.