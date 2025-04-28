Michele Di Gregorio News: Clean sheet against Monza
Di Gregorio recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Monza.
Di Gregorio saw a great match in net Sunday, as the goalie would make three saves and allow no goals to earn a clean sheet. This marks his 13th league clean sheet in 29 appearances this season. However, it was his first in three matches, his third-longest spell without a clean sheet this season.
