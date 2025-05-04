Michele Di Gregorio News: Concedes one against Bologna
Di Gregorio recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bologna.
Di Gregorio didn't see much action Sunday but still allowed a goal, saving one of the two shots he faced on net. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at 13 in 30 appearances this league season. That said, he has not given up more than one goal in his past six appearances.
