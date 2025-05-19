Michele Di Gregorio News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Di Gregorio registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Udinese.

Di Gregorio kept his 14th clean sheet of the season Sunday as his defense held Udinese to just two shots on target. He has now conceded one or zero goals in each of his last eight matches. He will start in a very important match Sunday at Venezia in the season finale, with a win securing a place in next season's Champions League.