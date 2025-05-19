Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Di Gregorio registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Udinese.

Di Gregorio kept his 14th clean sheet of the season Sunday as his defense held Udinese to just two shots on target. He has now conceded one or zero goals in each of his last eight matches. He will start in a very important match Sunday at Venezia in the season finale, with a win securing a place in next season's Champions League.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now