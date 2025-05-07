Fantasy Soccer
Michell Rodriguez headshot

Michell Rodriguez News: Won't continue with Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 12:53pm

Rodriguez is no longer a Pumas player after the Clausura 2025 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.

Rodriguez barely saw any action for the UNAM side, partly because he spent five months on the sidelines with a major ankle problem. The midfielder is currently an asset for Monterrey where he was loaned from, although it doesn't seem like he'll be very active there either. He has made 10 league appearances throughout his career, scoring one goal in 93 minutes of play.

Michell Rodriguez
Monterrey
