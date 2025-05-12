Michy Batshuayi News: Scores in penultimate match

Batshuayi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Batshuayi scored on his only shot on goal during Sunday's draw, a nice goal for the veteran striker as he works to establish himself in his new club. Joining in the middle of the season was always going to be tough for Batshuayi, who will likely remain a depth option heading into 2025/26.