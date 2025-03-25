Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mickael Nade headshot

Mickael Nade News: Will be available for Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Nade underwent successful hand surgery during the international break and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Paris, according to En Vert Et Contre Tous.

Nade has been training normally this week and should be available for Saturday's game after recovering from a successful hand injury during the break. The defender is expected to return directly to the starting lineup against the Parisians.

Mickael Nade
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now