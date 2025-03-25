Mickael Nade News: Will be available for Paris
Nade underwent successful hand surgery during the international break and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Paris, according to En Vert Et Contre Tous.
Nade has been training normally this week and should be available for Saturday's game after recovering from a successful hand injury during the break. The defender is expected to return directly to the starting lineup against the Parisians.
