Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Keeps clean sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Van de Ven generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Glimt.

Van de Ven put together a strong defensive performance Thursday as he and his fellow defenders kept a clean sheet versus a Glimt side desperate for a goal. He won one tackle, made three clearances and won six duels to help send Spurs to the Europa League Final. He will take on Manchester United in the final on May 21.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
