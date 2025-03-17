Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron Injury: Called up by Paraguay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Almiron has been called up by Paraguay for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Almiron has recorded only one assist in four starts with Atlanta United this season, but he should be a prominent piece of Paraguay's attacking line in these two pivotal matches. Almiron will miss the game against Cincinnati on Saturday, but he's expected to return in time to face New York City FC on March 29.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
