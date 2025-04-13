Miguel Almiron News: Registers four shots
Almiron generated four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution.
Almiron's goal streak came to an end Saturday, with the attacker seeing four shots but to no effect against the Revs. This was the highlight of his performance, only adding two crosses. He remains at two goals and one assist in seven appearances this season.
