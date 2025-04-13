Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Registers four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Almiron generated four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution.

Almiron's goal streak came to an end Saturday, with the attacker seeing four shots but to no effect against the Revs. This was the highlight of his performance, only adding two crosses. He remains at two goals and one assist in seven appearances this season.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
