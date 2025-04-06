Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Scores from penalty spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Almiron scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Almiron saw the opening goal of the match Saturday, scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot. This does make is two straight matches with a goal for the attacker, his only two goals of the season. He does have three goal contributions this campaign in six appearances, with his assist coming in their season opener.

