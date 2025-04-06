Miguel Almiron News: Scores from penalty spot
Almiron scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.
Almiron saw the opening goal of the match Saturday, scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot. This does make is two straight matches with a goal for the attacker, his only two goals of the season. He does have three goal contributions this campaign in six appearances, with his assist coming in their season opener.
