Miguel Almiron News: Scores from penalty spot

Almiron scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Almiron saw the opening goal of the match Saturday, scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot. This does make is two straight matches with a goal for the attacker, his only two goals of the season. He does have three goal contributions this campaign in six appearances, with his assist coming in their season opener.