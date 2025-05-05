Miguel Almiron News: Scores opener in draw

Almiron took two shots on goal and scored the opener in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. He also picked up a yellow card in 85 minutes of action.

Almiron bagged his third goal of the season to help Atlanta snap a three-game losing skid. He hasn't registered a cross in three straight games but remains a primary target in the Atlanta attack. He's in another good spot in Saturday's road match at Chicago.