Miguel Araujo News: Visa issued resolved

Araujo was able to resolve his documentation issue and will return to Portland within the next few days, per reporter Cesar Vivar Miranda.

Araujo has had a back and forth issue with the Timbers, resulting in his absence from the team. With this issue resolved, the defender will look to return to the pitch soon, though will have to complete several full training sessions before being an option again. He had made 18 starts in 23 MLS appearances in 2024 with Portland.