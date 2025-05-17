Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Done for season

Gutierrez (ankle) is done for the season, accoridng to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Gutierrez is going to remain sidelined for the rest of the season, with the defender dealt an ankle injury that will be too much to make a return. This is a tough break for the defender, as he was having a great season and was a regular starter. He ends his season starting in all 29 appearances, notching six goal contributions to go along with 16 interceptions, 30 clearances and 37 tackles.