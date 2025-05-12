Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Remains out with ankle injury

Gutierrez (ankle) won't be able to make the match squad for Tuesday's clash against Valladolid, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference. "No, Miguel won't be able to make it to the game."

Gutierrez is still dealing with his ankle injury and will remain out for Tuesday's clash. He will likely be assessed again ahead of Sunday's game against Real Sociedad to see if he can return. Until then, Daley Blind will be the one replacing him at left back for Girona.