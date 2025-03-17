Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Gutierrez News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gutierrez provided an assist, sent in 11 crosses (four accurate) and made one tackle and three clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Gutierrez had another very productive outing on the attacking end, racking up double-digit crosses for the fifth time this season and having one of them finding Cristian Stuani's head for the goal that drew things level at 1-1 in the 64th minute. This was the fifth assist of the season for the full-back, who accumulated nine chances created and 32 crosses over his last five starts.

