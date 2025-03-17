Miguel Gutierrez News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Gutierrez provided an assist, sent in 11 crosses (four accurate) and made one tackle and three clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Gutierrez had another very productive outing on the attacking end, racking up double-digit crosses for the fifth time this season and having one of them finding Cristian Stuani's head for the goal that drew things level at 1-1 in the 64th minute. This was the fifth assist of the season for the full-back, who accumulated nine chances created and 32 crosses over his last five starts.