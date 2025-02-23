Miguel Tapias News: Sent off in win

Tapias was shown a red card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Tapias received a couple of yellow cards in consecutive minutes, leaving the hosts with 10 men for the final stretch of the game. The defender did manage to record 10 clearances before his exit. He's now banned for the midweek trip to San Luis and could return to contention Saturday against Pumas. His exclusion reduces the squad depth, with Luis Gabriel Rey likely to regain a starting spot in his place.