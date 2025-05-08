Mika Biereth Injury: Available against Lyon

Biereth (hip) was spotted back in team training on Thursday and is available for Saturday's clash against Lyon, coach Adi Hutter said in a press conference, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Biereth was back in team training on Thursday morning after suffering a hip injury in their last contest against Saint-Etienne. He will be assessed after the final training session on Friday to decide wether he will starter the game in the XI or be a bench option against the Gones.