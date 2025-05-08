Fantasy Soccer
Mika Biereth headshot

Mika Biereth Injury: Back in team training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Biereth (hip) was spotted back in team training on Thursday, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Biereth was back in team training on Thursday morning after suffering a hip injury in their last contest against Saint-Etienne. That said, this is very good news for the Monegasques because he could be in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash against Lyon. If deemed fit enough he should return directly to his starting role in the frontline. If not Falorin Balogun could get the start against the Gones.

Mika Biereth
Monaco
More Stats & News
