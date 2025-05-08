Mika Biereth Injury: Could see starting role Saturday

Biereth (hip) is questionable for Saturday's match against Lyon, accoridng to manager Adi Hutter. "He trained today with the group and gave me the impression that he will be ready for Saturday's game. Day after day, he is getting better and better, so we will see by tomorrow if he feels good and if he is able to start the match against Lyon. He did indoor work at the beginning of the week, but has joined collective training since Wednesday and I hope he will be able to play against OL."

Biereth looks to be on the up after his early exit from the club's last contest, as he has not only trained individually but with the group as well. That said, he will need to go through one or two more sessions to ensure he is fully fit. His chances of starting seem to be slim, although he could see that spot back immediately, with Breel Embolo and Floarin Balogun as possible replacements if left on the bench.