Mika Biereth Injury: Suffering from hip injury

Biereth (hip) is suffering from an injury to the iliac crest and was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne, according to Vivien Seiller from Nice Matin.

Biereth will undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine the extent of his hip injury to the iliac crest he suffered in their last contest, but he is already in doubt to play on Saturday against Lyon. His potential absence would be a big blow for the team since he has been the top scorer for the Monegasques for months. If he has to miss that game, Folarin Balogun will likely start in his place up front against the Gones.