Mika Marmol headshot

Mika Marmol Injury: Unlikely for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Marmol is dealing with ankle discomfort and is very unlikely to feature in Sunday's game against Betis, according to coach Diego Martinez in a press conference. "Difficult, very difficult for it to arrive."

Marmol is likely to miss Sunday's match due to an ankle injury sustained against Valladolid, which forced him off at halftime. The timeline for his return is unclear, but Juan Herzog is expected to see increased playing time in his absence.

Mika Marmol
Las Palmas
