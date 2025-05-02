Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Subs in late against Torino

Ellertsson (undisclosed) had two clearances and committed one foul in eight minutes in Friday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Ellertsson returned from a one-game absence but played too little to leave his mark on the game. He'll replace Ridgeciano Haps out wide once able to handle more minutes. He has assisted once and added five chances created, six tackles (three won) and 13 clearances in his last six showings. He has posted at least one cross in four of them, amassing eight (two accurate).