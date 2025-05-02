Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikael Egill Ellertsson headshot

Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Subs in late against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Ellertsson (undisclosed) had two clearances and committed one foul in eight minutes in Friday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Ellertsson returned from a one-game absence but played too little to leave his mark on the game. He'll replace Ridgeciano Haps out wide once able to handle more minutes. He has assisted once and added five chances created, six tackles (three won) and 13 clearances in his last six showings. He has posted at least one cross in four of them, amassing eight (two accurate).

Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now