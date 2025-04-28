Mikael Uhre News: Consecutive goal contributions

Uhre assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus D.C. United.

Uhre was in the starting XI for a second straight match after two games on the bench, now starting in eight of his 10 appearances. He would also see an assist, finding Bruno Damiani in the 77th minute. This is his second consecutive game with an assist, bringing him to three goal contributions on the season.