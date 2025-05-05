Mikael Uhre News: Scores late winner as a sub

Uhre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against CF Montreal.

Uhre came on with 16 minutes to play and scored the winner in the 84th minute when Jovan Lukic fed him through. This was his only shot after coming onto the pitch, and the goal made it three goal contributions in his last three games. This was also his first goal since the season's opener away to Orlando.