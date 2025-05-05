Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikael Uhre headshot

Mikael Uhre News: Scores late winner as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Uhre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against CF Montreal.

Uhre came on with 16 minutes to play and scored the winner in the 84th minute when Jovan Lukic fed him through. This was his only shot after coming onto the pitch, and the goal made it three goal contributions in his last three games. This was also his first goal since the season's opener away to Orlando.

Mikael Uhre
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now